Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Reduced by William Blair

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Globant in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million.

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 target price (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $196.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.32. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.