Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Dutch Bros Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dutch Bros in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BROS. Barclays reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE BROS opened at $32.49 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

