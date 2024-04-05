Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Raised by Analyst

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRA opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

About MIRA Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIRA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of a new molecular synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) analog under investigation for the treatment of adult patients with anxiety and cognitive decline typically associated with early-stage dementia.

