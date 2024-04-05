Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Hut 8 Corp. Cut by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

HUT stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Hut 8 has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 during the second quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

