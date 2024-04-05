Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

CMA stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Comerica by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

