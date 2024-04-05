Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.27) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,805,776.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock worth $4,731,669. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

