Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Apollomics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLM)

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollomics in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apollomics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Apollomics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ APLM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Apollomics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

