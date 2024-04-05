PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 4,230 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.79.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

