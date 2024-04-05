Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

