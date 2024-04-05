Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel Sells 25,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $27.65 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 73,283 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 167.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 209.3% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

