ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,904,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 8,177,473 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.89.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.