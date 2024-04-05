ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 222,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 369,663 shares.The stock last traded at $93.33 and had previously closed at $91.53.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

