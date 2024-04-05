Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 8.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.00. 3,440,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,212. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

