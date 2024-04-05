Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 30,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,210,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

