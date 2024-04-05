Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 532 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,619,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,474,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

