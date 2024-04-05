Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 473 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.08. 1,809,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

