Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.72 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

