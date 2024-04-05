Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.36 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after acquiring an additional 375,553 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,740 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 171,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 124,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $285.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.