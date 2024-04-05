Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 897,923.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $386,651,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,972,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

VXUS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $59.92. 1,151,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.