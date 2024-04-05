Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. The stock had a trading volume of 806,518 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

