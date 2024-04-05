Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.18. 4,913,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $215.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

