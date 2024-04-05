Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.65. 72,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,156. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.