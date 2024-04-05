Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 19,159,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,290,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

