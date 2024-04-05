Private Trust Co. NA Buys 3,225 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.16. 1,184,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,011. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

