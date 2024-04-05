Private Trust Co. NA Buys 153 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.