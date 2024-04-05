Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 738 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 414.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 25.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,169,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 236,666 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX Stock Up 0.4 %

CSX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.