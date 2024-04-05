Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 340 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 53,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,421. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.15. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

