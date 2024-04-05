Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,599 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. 494,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,665. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.10 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

