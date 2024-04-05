Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Primoris Services traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.04. 71,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 465,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

