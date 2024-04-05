Prime Medicine, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PRME)

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Prime Medicine in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prime Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Prime Medicine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

