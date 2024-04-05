Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) & First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Financial Contrast

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Premier Financial and First Financial Northwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial $456.36 million 1.52 $111.29 million $3.11 6.24 First Financial Northwest $43.32 million 4.31 $6.30 million $0.68 29.96

Dividends

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Premier Financial pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Premier Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Premier Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial 24.39% 9.76% 1.06% First Financial Northwest 7.79% 3.95% 0.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Premier Financial and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial Northwest 0 2 1 0 2.33

Premier Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.58%. First Financial Northwest has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Summary

Premier Financial beats First Financial Northwest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. It operates retail branches in King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County, Washington. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

