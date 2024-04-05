Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.39

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 40547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.11.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

