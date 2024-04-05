Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Down 6.1%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $52.18. 81,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 213,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 21,000.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 10,500,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,925,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,079,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,541 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

