Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.84 and last traded at $136.35. Approximately 27,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 331,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Powell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

