Polkadot 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $257.23 Million (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $11.75 billion and approximately $257.23 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $8.21 or 0.00012283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000585 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,430,042,280 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
