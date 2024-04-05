Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.00. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 11,635,484 shares trading hands.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business's revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 30.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Plug Power by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

