Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

PL opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $598.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.79. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

