Pivotal Research Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $390.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Pivotal Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock's current price.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.76.

SPOT opened at $295.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.38. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,015,000 after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

