Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $87.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.47.

American International Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.63 on Monday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in American International Group by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

