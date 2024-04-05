Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Piper Sandler reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $21.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFCS

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a market cap of $543.52 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.35. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.24%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In related news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,140.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.