Piper Sandler Raises Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $360.00

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.22.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.00. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total value of $782,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,704.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,559 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after acquiring an additional 664,648 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

