Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 million-$7.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.9 million. Pioneer Power Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.010-0.010 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

PPSI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

