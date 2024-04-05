Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $238.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.04. 1,060,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.03. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $274.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

