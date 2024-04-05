Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,394,000 after acquiring an additional 947,704 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,822,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,721,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNFP

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.