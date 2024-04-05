Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.80

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Pinetree Capital alerts:

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.