Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 869,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 639,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Physiomics Trading Down 12.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Physiomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Physiomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physiomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.