Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) PT Lowered to $25.00

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $75.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHUN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Phunware has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

