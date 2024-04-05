Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Shares Up 3.6%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

