Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $167.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $170.68 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $173.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.