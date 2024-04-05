PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.15 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,350,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

